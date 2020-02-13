Google announces five new titles coming to Stadia

Share Facebook

Google has announced five new games that are coming to the Stadia in the coming months, three of which are making their debut on Stadia before they arrive on any other platform.

The ‘first on Stadia’ titles are: Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) and Spitlings, while the two remaining titles are Megapixel Studio’s Panzer Dragoon Remake, a recreation of the original Panzer Dragoon, and Croteam’s Serious Sam Collection, containing content from Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions.

Lord Words: Beyond the Page, from developer Sketchbook Games, was our UK Game of the Show winner at Gamescom 2017. The game is visually striking, featuring a story written by games writer Rhianna Pratchett, with players guiding an aspiring author through the fantasy world of Estoria, where words wield immense power. Players interact with the words themselves to solve challenging puzzles and unique platforming segments to progress through an evolving landscape. According to CEO and creative director Mark Backler Lost Words is “an atmospheric puzzle game that’s set in the pages of a diary where players use words to solve different puzzles.”

Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks) meanwhile comes from developer Herringbone Games. The game is a 3D tower builder, with players taking on the role of Rockit, who uses her psychic helmet to clean up the colourful blocks falling over her world. Players construct gravity-defying structures while simultaneously defending them from invading ghosts, a fireball-breathing dragon, and other outlandish hazards. Once done, the player destroys their constructions themselves with a giant wrecking ball.

Finally, Massive Miniteam’s Spitlings describes itself as an ‘action arcade chaos game’ in which up to four players take on a modern take of the hardcore classics. The game seems designed to cause as much chaos as possible, as if just one player fails, all the players have to restart the game, for what Massive Ministeam describe as “scream-at-your-friends-fun.”