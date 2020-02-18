Google widens Stadia support to include 20 other Android phones 

Share Facebook

From February 20th, 2020, players will be able to play Google Stadia on a bigger range of mobile devices.

As well as Pixel smartphones, Google is rolling out Stadia access to “more than 20” Android smart devices, including phones from Samsung, ASUS, and Razer, with support for the new Samsung S20 coming “soon”.

You can also play on tablets, laptops, and desktops, as well as TVs with a Stadia Controller and Google Chromecast Ultra.

“Support for these mobile devices begins later this week,” the company said. “Play on a smartphone you already own with Stadia. Whether you’re using Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition, or a Stadia Buddy Pass, enjoy playing on new phones!”

The complete list of current compatible devices is as follows: Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy Note10, Samsung Galaxy Note10+, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2, ASUS ROG Phone, and ASUS ROG Phone II.

It’s not been a flawless rollout for Google’s new service. Google acknowledged “an issue” delayed the dissemination of invitation codes to early adopters of its streaming service, Stadia, which officially launched in November. In some cases, players had already received their packs but were unable to use it without the invitation code.

Though the issue purportedly only affected “a small fraction” of preorders, a number of customers reported that despite ordering the Founders’ Edition when preorders went live, orders were not shipped in order and they had yet to receive correspondence from Google inviting them to register their gamertag/nickname several days after launch – even though this was widely advertised as a perk of the Founder’s Edition.

Just days before its launch, Google confirmed a number of key features originally detailed to early adopters of Google’s streaming subscription service will now be delayed. Further to a Reddit AMA with Google’s Andrey Doronichev and Beri Lee, it was confirmed Stadia’s Founder’s Edition would launch without achievement notifications, family share, or 4K streaming for PC. It’s also been confirmed that the much-publicised Buddy Pass – which enables players to gift access to a friend – would be delayed for approximately three months (although it eventually rolled out in December 2019).

Google recently responded to criticism that its Stadia streaming service is failing to meet consumer expectations after it was advertised that all Stadia games at launch would support 4K and said the onus was on developers to “continue to improve their games on Stadia”. It also recently agreed to refund Google Stadia players who purchased Farming Simulator and/or Tomb Raider Definitive Edition ahead of news both games would be available for “free” to Pro subscribers as part of a promotion in December.