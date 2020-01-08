Here’s the shortlist for the new MCV/DEVELOP awards – Vote online now!

Today we’re announcing the shortlist for our newly-rebranded MCV/DEVELOP awards. Following our name change, we’ve taken the chance to entirely revamp the awards based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system. All culminating in the awards ceremony on the 5th of March.
Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.
We need you to pick the winners! We want the whole industry to have its say on its brightest and boldest from 2019. So we’re asking MCV/DEVELOP subscribers to vote for our winners. You’ll need your subscriber number for this, which is above your address on the magazine wrapper. Then head to https://www.mcvdevelopawards.com/vote/ and make your selections.
Congratulations to everybody nominated below.
DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS
Development Tool of the Year
GameMaker Studio
Quixel
Shotgun
Unity
Unreal Engine
Wwise
External Development Partner of the Year
Cubic Motion
Elite3D
Keywords Studios
Sumo Digital
Virtuos
Warp Digital
Recruitment Agency of the Year
Aardvark Swift
Amiqus
OPM
OUTSTANDING STUDIOS
Major Studio of the Year
Codemasters
Creative Assembly
Frontier Developments
Media Molecule
SIE London Studio
Sumo Digital
Indie Studio of the Year
Bithell Games
Chucklefish
Foam Sword
Hello Games
Ustwo Games
ZA/UM
INNOVATION IN GAMES
Visual Innovation of the Year
Bithell Games for John Wick Hex
Codemasters for Dirt Rally 2.0
Media Molecule for Dreams
SIE London Studio for Blood & Truth
Supermassive for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Audio Innovation of the Year
Billy Goat Entertainment for Supermarket Shriek
Creative Assembly for Total War: Three Kingdoms
Foam Sword for Knights and Bikes
Media Molecule for Dreams
Sam Barlow and Furious Bee for Telling Lies
SIE London Studio for Blood & Truth
Gameplay Innovation of the Year
Bithell Games for John Wick Hex
Denki for Autonauts
Inkle for Heaven’s Vault
Media Molecule for Dreams
Sam Barlow and Furious Bee for Telling Lies
ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Narrative Innovation of the Year
A Brave Plan for The Bradwell Conspiracy
Inkle for Heaven’s Vault
No Code for Observation
Sam Barlow and Furious Bee for Telling Lies
Supermassive for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
REACHING AUDIENCES
PR Agency of the Year
Bastion
Indigo Pearl
Lick PR
Little Big PR
Renaissance
Swipe Right PR
Creative Agency of the Year
Adam&eveDDB
Fourth Floor
Gamer Creative
ICHI Worldwide
Studio Diva
Studio Qi-ni
Campaign of the Year
Borderlands 3 – 2K
It’s Time to Play – PlayStation UK
Mortal Kombat 11 – Warner Bros
Pokémon Sword and Shield – Nintendo & The Pokémon Company
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
Xbox Game Pass – Xbox
Media Brand of the Year
Eurogamer
IGN
PC Gamer
PCGamesN
Rock, Paper, Shotgun
PUBLISHING AND PLATFORMS
Major Publisher of the Year
Capcom
Nintendo
Sega
Sony
Square Enix
Take-Two (Rockstar Games and 2K)
Indie Publisher of the Year
Chuckefish
Curve Digital
Sold Out
Team17
Wired Productions
Platform of the Year
Epic Games Store
Google Stadia
Microsoft Xbox
Nintendo Switch
Sony PlayStation
Steam
Retailer of the Year
Amazon
Fanatical
GAME
Green Man Gaming
Sainsburys Argos
Smyths Toys
Advantage
CentreSoft
Click Entertainment
Exertis
Genba Digital
Koch Media