Here’s the shortlist for the new MCV/DEVELOP awards – Vote online now!

Today we’re announcing the shortlist for our newly-rebranded MCV/DEVELOP awards. Following our name change, we’ve taken the chance to entirely revamp the awards based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system. All culminating in the awards ceremony on the 5th of March.

Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.

We need you to pick the winners! We want the whole industry to have its say on its brightest and boldest from 2019. So we’re asking MCV/DEVELOP subscribers to vote for our winners. You’ll need your subscriber number for this, which is above your address on the magazine wrapper. Then head to https://www.mcvdevelopawards.com/vote/ and make your selections.

Congratulations to everybody nominated below.

DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS

Development Tool of the Year

GameMaker Studio

Quixel

Shotgun

Unity

Unreal Engine

Wwise

External Development Partner of the Year

Cubic Motion

Elite3D

Keywords Studios

Sumo Digital

Virtuos

Warp Digital

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

OPM

OUTSTANDING STUDIOS

Major Studio of the Year

Codemasters

Creative Assembly

Frontier Developments

Media Molecule

SIE London Studio

Sumo Digital

Indie Studio of the Year

Bithell Games

Chucklefish

Foam Sword

Hello Games

Ustwo Games

ZA/UM

INNOVATION IN GAMES

Visual Innovation of the Year

Bithell Games for John Wick Hex

Codemasters for Dirt Rally 2.0

Media Molecule for Dreams

SIE London Studio for Blood & Truth

Supermassive for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Audio Innovation of the Year

Billy Goat Entertainment for Supermarket Shriek

Creative Assembly for Total War: Three Kingdoms

Foam Sword for Knights and Bikes

Media Molecule for Dreams

Sam Barlow and Furious Bee for Telling Lies

SIE London Studio for Blood & Truth

Gameplay Innovation of the Year

Bithell Games for John Wick Hex

Denki for Autonauts

Inkle for Heaven’s Vault

Media Molecule for Dreams

Sam Barlow and Furious Bee for Telling Lies

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Narrative Innovation of the Year

A Brave Plan for The Bradwell Conspiracy

Inkle for Heaven’s Vault

No Code for Observation

Sam Barlow and Furious Bee for Telling Lies

Supermassive for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

REACHING AUDIENCES

PR Agency of the Year

Bastion

Indigo Pearl

Lick PR

Little Big PR

Renaissance

Swipe Right PR

Creative Agency of the Year

Adam&eveDDB

Fourth Floor

Gamer Creative

ICHI Worldwide

Studio Diva

Studio Qi-ni

Campaign of the Year

Borderlands 3 – 2K

It’s Time to Play – PlayStation UK

Mortal Kombat 11 – Warner Bros

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Nintendo & The Pokémon Company

Resident Evil 2 – Capcom

Xbox Game Pass – Xbox



Media Brand of the Year

Eurogamer

IGN

PC Gamer

PCGamesN

Rock, Paper, Shotgun

PUBLISHING AND PLATFORMS

Major Publisher of the Year

Capcom

Nintendo

Sega

Sony

Square Enix

Take-Two (Rockstar Games and 2K)

Indie Publisher of the Year

Chuckefish

Curve Digital

Sold Out

Team17

Wired Productions

Platform of the Year

Epic Games Store

Google Stadia

Microsoft Xbox

Nintendo Switch

Sony PlayStation

Steam

RETAIL AND DISTRIBUTION

Retailer of the Year

Amazon

Fanatical

GAME

Green Man Gaming

Sainsburys Argos

Smyths Toys

Distributor of the Year

Advantage

CentreSoft

Click Entertainment

Exertis

Genba Digital

Koch Media