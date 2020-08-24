EGX Rezzed returns as a free tabletop RPG

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

EGX Rezzed may have been cancelled this year, but it has come back in an unusual format – in the form of a tabletop RPG.

The free game comes from EGX and PC Gaming site Rock Paper Shotgun, and is available via the RPS website.

EGX: The RPG comes from tabletop game designer Grant Howitt, of Rowan, Rook and Decard, working in collaboration with RPS’ Nate Crowley. The game takes place at a fictionalised version of Rezzed, and is described as “an intense and increasingly surreal dungeon run, where the players are a team of pals each trying to find the indie game they really want to play at Rezzed, and the GM throws obstacles in their path.”

Such obstacles include the Rezzed Minotaur, Geoff Keighley, as well as – and I quote here – “that guy you hate.”

While other cancelled events have gone online to showcase new games and panels, this is one of the first attempts to recreate the experience of attending an industry event – who among us hasn’t been assailed by a Minotaur while exploring the labyrinthian depths of the Tobacco Dock? At the time of writing it is unclear if the game includes the nearby McDonald’s, but we are calling for a furious uprising if it doesn’t.

EGX Rezzed was cancelled back in May due to COVID-19 concerns, following an initial postponement back in March.

In its place, Gamer Network and ReedPOP launched Rezzed Digital – an online-only version of the event, running from Thursday March 26th – Saturday March 28th and featuring staff from Eurogamer, RockPaperShotgun, OutsideXbox, Dicebreaker, and more, with scheduled panels and streams available online.