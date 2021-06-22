Google unveils Google for Games Developer Summit 2021 agenda

Share Facebook

Google has unveiled the two day agenda for this year’s Google for Games Developer Summit, taking place on 12th-13th July, featuring announcements from Stadia, Android, Google Play, Chrome, YouTube, Google Cloud and more.

Highlights from the summit include a keynote session from Stadia, where Google will reveal new offerings for all Stadia partners, and how it is making it easier to bring games to the platform and maximize the return on launching Stadia titles.

Google Play meanwhile is promising to make Android game development easier, growing the ecosystem of Android games running on more screens, and talking about how to improve your go-to-market success.

Google Ads will showcase latest features we’re launching in App campaigns to help find and retain high-value players, and AdMob features that empower developers to earn more revenue from ads in a sustainable way.

Additonally, Google Cloud technology creates opportunities for gaming companies to make lasting enhancements for players and creatives.

“In the past year, we’ve seen developers face many challenges, yet they continue to build fun gaming experiences for an influx of players,” said Greg Hartrell, Product Director of Games at Android/Google Play. “At our free online Google for Games Developer Summit, we’ll be sharing new announcements and updates from teams including Android, Play, Cloud, Stadia and more – all to help game developers take their games to the next level. We hope you’ll register to hear more from our teams on July 12-13!”

To register for free, and to find further details and the full two-day agenda, head here.