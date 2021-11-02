Roblox apologises for three-day outage

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Roblox is back online after a “subtle bug” forced it offline for the last three days.

Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki apologised for the outage in a post on the Roblox website.

“This was an especially difficult outage in that it involved a combination of several factors. A core system in our infrastructure became overwhelmed, prompted by a subtle bug in our backend service communications while under heavy load. This was not due to any peak in external traffic or any particular experience. Rather the failure was caused by the growth in the number of servers in our datacenters. The result was that most services at Roblox were unable to effectively communicate and deploy.

“Due to the difficulty in diagnosing the actual bug, recovery took longer than any of us would have liked. Upon successfully identifying this root cause, we were able to resolve the issue through performance tuning, re-configuration, and scaling back of some load. We were able to fully restore service as of this afternoon.”

Baszucki clarified that the outage was not caused by “any particular experience,” a reference to the theory that Chipotle’s burrito giveaway promotion had knocked the platform offline, in what is perhaps my favourite conspiracy theory to date.

“We will publish a post-mortem with more details once we’ve completed our analysis, along with the actions we’ll be taking to avoid such issues in the future. In addition, we will implement a policy to make our creator community economically whole as a result of this outage. There are more details on this to come. As part of our “Respect the Community” value, we will continue to be transparent in our post-mortem.”

Baszucki also stated that, to his knowledge, there has been no loss of player persistence data.