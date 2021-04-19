Team17 and Studio Koba are selling a one-off Narita Boy arcade cabinet, with profits going towards games preservation initiative

Share Facebook

Team17 and Studio Koba have announced the one-off availability of Narita Boy: Techno Edition – an exclusive edition of the game, with all profits going towards supporting games preservation.

For £7,999, Narita Boy: Techno Edition includes a bespoke full-size Narita Boy arcade cabinet adorned with custom graphics (the only one in the world available for private ownership), a custom game controller, Narita Boy on all available platforms, a gift box of exclusive Narita Boy merchandise, the Narita Boy original game soundtrack, and a set of Narita Boy augmented reality pins by Pinfinity.

Only three other arcade cabinets will exist, and will be housed by games museums as part of the Saving The Arcade World campaign. The campaign is a partnership between Team 17 and Studio Koba, The Strong: The National Museum of Play in New York, The National Videogames Museum in Sheffield, UK, and Arcade Vintage: Museo del VideoJuego in Alicante, Spain.

All profits from the sale of Narita Boy: Techno Edition will go towards the campaign, which is supporting the museums’ games preservation efforts.

“After collaborating with Pinfinity on the Worms collection earlier this year, we were very pleased to have the opportunity to work with them again, not only on the Narita Boy augmented reality pins, but the Narita Boy: Techno Edition as well,” said Mich Davis, Head of Marketing Team17. “The edition is a unique opportunity for a retro games fan to enjoy Narita Boy, as well as support the incredible work of our Saving The Arcade World partners, and we couldn’t be happier to host the sale via Pinfinity.”