Tencent buys a major stake in GTFO developer 10 Chambers

Tencent has bought a stake in yet another developer, having bought a “major stake” in 10 Chambers Collective, the developer behind survival horror title GTFO (via GameSpot).

According to 10 Chambers chief strategy officer Oscar J-T Holm, the studio will now seek to expand with new hires, and will use Tencent’s investment to make GTFO an “even more terrifying experience.”

“As we’re closing in on six years of development of GTFO, we’ve realized that our ambitious long-term vision for our studio will need more muscle,” said 10 Chambers creative director Ulf Andersson. “We needed to find a partner that gives us the creative freedom to reach these new heights, while at the same time support our long-term commitment to the GTFO community. For the future of the studio as a whole; it makes it even more exciting.”

“Tencent and 10 Chambers share the same passion to create exciting and engaging experiences for our game communities,” says Eddie Chan, Vice President of Tencent Games. “We are delighted to partner with the creative talents of 10 Chambers and look forward to supporting long-term development of the studio to achieve their vision in the co-op FPS genre”.

The exact amount of money involved in the deal has not been made public, but this adds yet another developer to Tencent’s list of gaming investments. In the US, in fact, Tencent’s gaming investments have come under scrutiny by the Trump administration, who is reportedly asking US games companies who have received investment from Tencent to share information about their data security protocols.