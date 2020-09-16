The Golden Joysticks goes digital for its 38th edition

Share Facebook

The 38th edition of the Golden Joysticks, scheduled to take place this November, will be a digital-only experience.

Likely a result of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, this year’s event has been reimagined as an all-digital event, and will feature a variety of famous hosts, new game trailers and exclusive reports.

“We’re delighted to be reimagining the Golden Joystick Awards for the streaming audience. The show reached 5.6 million views across all platforms last year, and we’re thinking of new ways to make our broadcast resonate with people worldwide across Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and all major streaming platforms, now that the event is no longer tied to its central London location,” said Daniel Dawkins, Content Director, Golden Joystick Awards.

“A digital show is an opportunity to make the event even more accessible and inclusive. The world’s biggest public-voted games awards should be about connecting the millions who vote each year to the games and creators they love. 2020 has been challenging in so many ways, but marks a special moment in our industry, with the dawn of a new console generation. We look forward to celebrating a new generation of consoles, and a new generation of creators, when the Golden Joystick Awards return in November 2020; highlighting gaming’s power for positive change at a time when we need it most.”

MCV/DEVELOP was in attendance at last year’s Golden Joysticks (where editor Seth Barton was able to pose for an oddly-lit photo with Shenmue director Yu Suzuki), which saw Suzuki being awarded the Lifetime Achievement award, and the Ultimate Game of the Year award going to Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake.

The shortlist for this year’s awards is expected later this month, with the full list of categories listed on GamesRadar.