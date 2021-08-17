Unsigned – The multiplayer VR RPG A Township Tale

Share Facebook

Developer: Alta

Location: Sydney, Australia

Team size: 12 full-time

Progress: Alpha

Contact details: boramy@altavr.io

Tell us about your game and why you decided to develop it?

A Township Tale is a multiplayer VR RPG where players band together to collect resources, craft new gear and embark on an adventure across a vast fantasy landscape.

We developed this game because we wanted to experience a fantasy medieval world in VR and leverage the platform’s fullest potential. A game where players truly embody the character they play as, and overcome all kinds of obstacles with friends.

Who do you think the audience is?

The audience for A Township Tale are fans of multiplayer RPGs and crafting/survival games of all ages. The game features a wide range of crafting mechanics and concepts that are familiar in those genres, but brought to new life with the VR platform. Both crafting and combat utilize the range of motion unique to VR, from swinging swords to forging blades and cutting trees.

What experience does the team have?

We have experience from Rockstar Games, Activision Blizzard, and WB Games. We met working at a previous indie studio, and had allocated time towards experimenting with VR. This experiment turned into something more fun and rewarding than any other projects, and after receiving some support we decided to pursue this fully and start a new company for it.

Why did you decide to use Unity to create this game, can you tell us anything about using the engine on this project?

We decided to use Unity since a lot of the team has experience with it and using C#. A huge benefit to us was the early VR support for the engine, which helped us make our early demos and work fast into building the proof of concept for the game. Using Unity now, we’ve been able to mould the engine by building a lot of tools and pipelines unique to A Township Tale.

How long has the title been in development?

The game started development in mid 2016. The game was first open to the public for PCVR players at the start of 2018 through our own Alta Launcher. A Township Tale is designed as a continuous experience, with regular updates providing new content. Cosmetics for characters can be purchased by players with rotations of new outfits to enjoy.

What kind of support are you looking for from a potential partner?

We would love to release A Township Tale on PSVR and other VR platforms/storefronts. In terms of funding, we are looking for between $1.5m and $3m USD to bring the game to its complete vision.