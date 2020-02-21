Share Facebook

March 5th marks the date of our revamped MCV/DEVELOP awards, which we have adapted based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system.

We are pleased to announce that Honest Public Relations is the Table Gift Partner for the MCV/DEVELOP awards next month! This makes this year the first year Honest PR have sponsored the awards, and we are delighted to be partnered with them.

Grahame Gallacher, Co-Director at Honest stated:

“Honest is pleased to be able to sponsor the MCV/DEVELOP Awards for the first time, and to see so many of our friends and colleagues recognised for twelve months of hard work. We’d like to congratulate all the nominees for 2020, and we hope you’ll enjoy a drink on us.”

Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.

Voting has now closed! So be sure to book your tickets for March 5th to be in attendance to congratulate the lucky winners in person.