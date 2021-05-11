HTC VIVE reveals the VIVE Pro 2, featuring a 5K resolution display, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 120-degree field of view

Share Facebook

HTC VIVE has today revealed the VIVE Pro 2.

The VIVE Pro 2 features 5K resolution display, with 2.5K to each eye, along with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and fast-switching panel with real RGB sub-pixels. The field of view has increased to 120 degrees, thanks to the VIVE Pro 2’s new bespoke dual stacked-lens design. This reduces motion blur, and the ‘screen door effect’ is virtually eliminated.

HTC VIVE worked with NVIDIA and AMD to optimise Display Stream Compression, for the first time in a VR headset. This ensures maximum visual quality, and is backwards compatible with DisplayPort 1.2, so graphics cards that supported the VIVE Pro will see benefits with VIVE Pro 2.

The headset has fine-adjustable inter- pupillary distance (IPD), evenly distributed weight balance, adjustable head strap, and a quick-adjustable sizing dial. Additionally, the VIVE Pro 2 features 3D spatial sound with Hi-Res Audio Certified headphones, and supports third party headphones.

All VIVE SteamVR ecosystem accessories will work with VIVE Pro 2, and the headset will slot into an existing SteamVR setup.

For upgraders, the VIVE Pro 2 is available for pre-order from 6pm BST on 11 May. A special promotion will run during the pre-order period, offering a discount for upgrades, making the headset available for £659.

The full VIVE Pro 2 kit which includes Base Station 2.0 and VIVE Controllers, will be available from the 4th of August for £1299.

“At VIVECON we redefined premium VR for both businesses and consumers, with stunning 5K resolution and 120 degree field of view setting a new benchmark for PC VR and All-in-One headsets. VIVE Pro 2 delivers an amazing immersive experience, with beautifully fluid visuals, comfort, and precise tracking, for when every pixel and polygon counts,” said Graham Wheeler, HTC VIVE EMEA General Manager