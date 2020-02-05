Improbable acquires German managed hosting company, Zeuz

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Improbable has acquired managed hosting company, Zeuz, for an unspecified sum.

The company says it is “another strategic step towards providing a full suite of multiplayer services for games developers” and “furthers the company’s mission to make online game development more efficient, effective, and accessible for developers making any kind of multiplayer game”.

Based in Munich, Germany, Zeuz was founded in 2017 by co-CEOs Manuel Karg and Markus Schneider, COO Sebastian Reckzeh, and Roberto Omezzolli. It currently employs around 30 staff. Improbable says Zeuz’s services are “ideal for developers” and offers “flexibility and scaling without any backend pain’.

“We’re delighted to welcome Zeuz to Improbable, where their innovative managed hosting technology and game operations expertise will play a key role in our offer to game developers,” says Herman Narula, Improbable CEO. “From hosting to networking to consulting and co-development, we are building an end-to-end solution for multiplayer development, the fastest-growing sector of the massive games industry. This is a significant step towards our vision of a uniquely innovative, end-to-end resource for developers looking to make any kind of multiplayer game.”

“Joining Improbable gives us access to a huge amount of engineering experience and resource to take our managed hosting solution to the next level,” says Zeuz co-CEO and co-founder Markus Schneider. “Improbable is building an exciting multiplayer company in games, and as a part of Improbable we will work together to change the way multiplayer games are made and operated. We look forward to expanding and improving our services with our new colleagues.”

Improbable recently announced it is teaming up with Google Cloud and Tencent Cloud, the latter of which will be a “strategic partnership that extends Improbable’s involvement in the hugely important Chinese games market”.

In the last six month, Improbable has also acquired multiplayer games services company, The Multiplayer Guys and Midwinter Entertainment, developer of the online action-shooter, Scavengers. The Seattle-based team – led by former Halo franchise creative director and 343 Industries studio lead, Josh Holmes – will be joining Improbable’s other studios in London, UK, and Edmonton, Canada, and retain creative independence “while benefiting from closer technical and organisational integration with SpatialOS”.

Founded in 2012, Improbable has since grown to over 500 employees and raised over $550m in funding, with offices in the UK, United States, Canada and China.