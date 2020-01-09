Ins and Outs – December 2019’s industry hires roundup

Here are the highlights from the recent industry hires and moves, as published in MCV/DEVELOP’s January issue.

John Lloyd has been appointed as the new community manager at Team17. Lloyd previously worked for two years as a community representative for Ubisoft.

James McCaughern, is joining Sumo Digital as a game designer in their Nottingham studio. McCaughern previously worked at Ubisoft Reflections as a junior vehicle-handling designer and a development tester

Former Naughty Dog and Electronic Arts alumni Amy Hennig has joined Skydance Media to work on “new story-focused experiences,” and is joining as Skydance Media’s new president of its New Media Division. Hennig was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at GDC 2019 for her accomplishments as a digital artist, writer and director.

Kelley Gilmore is now the studio head of Cloud Chamber, a new 2K studio working on the BioShock franchise. She is the first female studio head in 2K history. speaking to MCV/develop Gilmore stated: “I’m really honoured to have the opportunity to build this new team and deliver the next offering in one of the greatest game franchises ever created. I’m excited to be the first woman at 2K to lead a studio and thrilled to be joining many other talented women leaders throughout the 2K organization.”

Dead Good Media has a new account manager, with Sophie Carter joining the team. Carter has previously worked at a number of different PR agencies over the last few years, having been an account manager at WixHill, Compass, Templemere PR and ICG Brandbuilders.

Koch Media/Deep Silver has appointed former Travian Games CEO Lars Janssen as its new director of studio relations. Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO Koch Media states: “Being able to bring Lars on board is a strategic step forward for us as a global developer and publisher. His extensive development and business expertise will be very valuable for the future development of our own studio network as well as partnerships with external content creators.” Since January 2018, Lars has been a member of the board of Game, the german trade association and serves as a jury member for the film and games fund FFF in the state of Bavaria.

Former Ukie COO Dan Wood has joined Creative England as the new games and immersive associate. “I’m delighted to be working with Creative England,” Wood said. “The industry represents a true blend of technical skills, art and creativity and Creative England is perfectly placed to play a lead role in providing the support to continue to develop as a world-leading creator of interactive content.”

Adam Merrett has left his former role as senior UK communications manager at Ubisoft (and the games industry itself) to pursue “a new challenge in the music industry,” joining Warner Music Group as senior manager, corporate communications. Merrett had a number of former roles in the games industry, including as european communications manager for Playstation and as UK communications manager at 2K.

Catalis has appointed Gary Hughes as their new chairman. Hughes is a chartered accountant with broad international experience and brings with him extensive PLC, private equity and non-executive experience. Dominic Wheatley, CEO of Catalis said: “We are very pleased to appoint Gary as our new chairman. His extensive experience of the gaming sector and his strategic approach to company growth will be invaluable to Catalis as we drive the business forward through our next phase of development following the Northedge transaction.”

Developer Flavourworks have brought in Harry Holmwood as managing director. Holmwood has previously taken game companies to IPO and trade sale, leading teams in UK and USA as well as heading Japanese publisher Marvelous’s expansion into Europe and launching Stardew Valley onto mobile with his mobile studio The Secret Police. “The combination of Flavourworks’ Touch Video technology with compelling narrative and live performance gives us a glimpse of how this genre will evolve. As soon as I saw their plans for the future, I knew I had to get involved,” said Holmwood.

Matt Glover has joined Genba Digital as its new commercial director. This move comes after Glover’s nine-year stint with Capcom, having worked as their national account manager for UK and Ireland, and later as their digital and mobile sales manager for EMEA. Speaking to MCV/DEVELOP, Glover said: “I`m really excited to be joining the Genba Digital team at this time of growth and using my 16+ years of games industry experience to provide additional support to such a fantastic publisher-retailer network.”

Game industry marketing veteran Al King has joined Sinespace as VP of marketing. After leading multiple successful launches at Electronic Arts, including the massively successful UK roll-out of The Sims, and the highly profitable EU/North American launch of Wargaming’s World of Tanks, King will lead the consumer roll-out of free-to-play title Sinespace in the coming months.