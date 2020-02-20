Italian game industry trade body AESVI rebrands as IIDEA

Share Facebook

The AESVI – the Italian games industry’s trade body – is rebranding as the Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association (IIDEA) in a bid to raise its profile internationally.

The rebrand comes as the organisation announces a number of initiatives running throughout 2020, including two new international B2B events – First Playable in Pisa and Round One – “all pitched at further establishing IIDEA as a leader and advocate for the Italian video games sector – one of the top five markets in Europe”.

The organisation – which has recently appointed new board members, including Mixed Bag CEO and co-founder Mauro Fanelli and Federico Brambilla, CEO and co-founder of esports team Exeed – also said it will “serve as a gateway for international video gaming companies wanting to access the Italian market” as well as foster homegrown talent and expertise.

First Playable in Pisa is an inaugural international B2B gaming event, featuring “talks by international speakers, pitching sessions between Italian developers and international publishers and exclusive networking events”. It will run in Pisa from July 1st – 3rd, 2020.

Round One, on the other hand, is the trade organisation’s first international B2B esports event which hopes to “connect esports teams, organisers and investors for business purposes”. This event will take place from May 11-13th at the Congress Centre on the shores of Lake Garda.

“This exciting sector has evolved dramatically since AESVI was first established in 2001,” said Marco Saletta, chair of the board to directors. “It’s therefore essential that the trade body representing the sector in Italy also evolves, and that’s what the rename, rebranding and plans for B2B events are all about.

“However, we remain unerring in our mission to best represent the potential we have in Italy on the domestic and World stage: in fact we now intend to double down on our objective with our announcement of numerous exciting and important trade and consumer projects and events.”

“The rebranding of the Association is a new venture for us and aims to position the Association at both a national and international level,” added Thalita Malago, director general of IIDEA. “The goal is to refresh the image of our Association, to better represent our membership – that today includes publishers, developers and esports operators – and, last but not least, to have a name that appeals to a global audience”.