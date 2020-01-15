Jägermeister’s Track and Build soundtrack competition returns in 2020

Share Facebook

Jägermeister’s Track and Build initiative is returning for 2020.

With “an ambition of bringing together the exciting worlds of video games and leading-edge music”, Jägermeister is looking for an indie game due for release in 2020 for which cinematic bass duo Koven – who had produced tracks for Rocket League and Driveclub – can create a soundtrack.

Indie studios interested in taking part can submit a free entry from now until February 17th, 2020, giving an overview of their game, a demo trailer, and “any other assets you have”. The winning studio will be announced at the beginning of March.

“We’re really excited to be bringing back Track and Build for 2020,” said Jägermeister’s music manager, Tom Carson. “At Jägermeister we have a strong history of supporting emerging talent within the music industry and we want to do the same across the games industry. The first Track and Build initiative proved that we can bring the worlds of music and games closer together – we look forward to doing it again in 2020.”

“We have a fondness for the video games scene and we’re delighted to be working with Jägermeister again for the next instalment of the Track and Build initiative,” added Koven (pictured above). “We’re looking forward to seeing the great games submitted – and to working with the winning team!”

The inaugural Track and Build competition – which launched in December 2018 – saw Cold Beam Games’ Beat Hazard 2 picked as the winning game. The electronic artist ROY was picked as the winning composer for his track ‘You Know’ which was exclusively produced by Koven for the game.

For more, head to www.trackandbuild.io.