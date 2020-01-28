Jurgen Post is Miniclip’s new CEO

Share Facebook

Miniclip has appointed Jurgen Post as its new CEO.

The UK-based mobile developer’s former CEO, Rob Small – who co-founded the studio 18 years ago – is moving onto a new role as president of Miniclip’s board where he will “provide support and guidance to the company and management team”.

“I am delighted to take the helm from Rob and looking forward to progressing Miniclip’s purpose of ‘unleashing the gamer in everyone’ by working with Miniclip’s hugely talented management team and employees around the world,” Post said.

Prior to joining Miniclip, Post was European President of International Partnerships at Tencent and COO of Sega Europe. Prior to that, he has worked at Sony Pictures, PlayStation, Sony Music, and Tencent, which acquired a majority stake in Miniclip for an unspecified sum in 2015.

“To say that we are excited about having Tencent as a majority investor in Miniclip would be an understatement,” former CEO Small said at the time of the acquisition. “This will empower us to do even more of what we do best, which is making great games. The Miniclip brand has been synonymous with fun, high quality games for more than a decade. Our brand strength, coupled with a huge organic audience, has really helped us to accelerate our growth by generating more than half a billion organic mobile downloads.”

Tencent has stakes in a number of US and European development studios, most recently Funcom, Supercell and Sharkmob, as well as partnerships with companies like The Pokemon Company, Razer, and Nintendo. It also has stakes in Activision Blizzard and Fortnite developer, Epic Games.