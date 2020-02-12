Justin Thomas joins ForwardXP in newly created studio art director role

Share Facebook

Former Infinity War co-founder Justin Thomas has joined ForwardXP as studio art director.

The company – which calls itself “a full-service interactive software developer creating the next generation of Enterprise VR and AR experiences” – has also announced Forward Game Studios, a new division established “to focus on its video game development and independent game publishing initiatives”.

Prior to joining ForwardXP in the newly created studio art director role, Justin was co-founder and lead artist at Infinity War, before moving on to art director roles at Electronic Arts, Activision, and Gearbox Software. He most recently served as creative lead at Certain Affinity.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring someone of Justin’s immense talent and experience to our studio as we develop both our rapidly growing Enterprise Virtual Reality Business with ForwardXP and our triple-A game development and independent game publishing business which is now called Forward Game Studios,” said ForwardXP CEO and co-founder, Steve Nix.

“With the addition of Justin, our seven most senior leaders average 21 years of game industry experience having previously served in leadership positions to ship titles in some of the top-selling game franchises of all time including Call of Duty, Doom, Quake, Rage, Wolfenstein, Counter-Strike, Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, The Sims, James Bond, and Medal of Honor.”

“It’s an honour to be invited to join the talented group of developers at ForwardXP and help grow the team to create the next great gaming experiences together,” Thomas added.

