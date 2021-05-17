Kasedo Games is now the majority shareholder in Bulwark Studios

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Kasedo Games has announced today that it has become the majority shareholder in French developer Bulwark Studios, the creator of Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. The deal will see the pair working together exclusively going forward.

“We are delighted to welcome Bulwark Studios into the Kasedo family and wider Kalypso Media Group. Having worked with Emmanuel, Jeremy & team for the best part of a decade, we already know the quality that they deliver,” said Jonathan Hales, Managing Director of Kasedo Games. “Our next project together is already well underway and we have huge aspirations for its success. Knowing what we are due to announce next month and also the previous successes they have delivered for us in the past, it made total sense to do this deal now and invest in our bright collective future.”

“The team at Kasedo Games have been really close to us since the beginning of our first project together and have continued to offer us a huge amount of support. As an indie studio it is a real pleasure to work with a flexible publisher capable of adapting and redefining their strategy as the project evolves,” said Emmanuel Monnereau co-founder of Bulwark Studios. “We’re really excited about what we’ve been working on and this deal was just a natural progression that will allow both companies to forge forward and create quality games.”

The UK-based Kasedo Games was launched as the ‘digital first’ label of the Kalypso Media Group, and is a fully-owned subsidiary of the German publisher. The deal with Bulwark is the first share acquisition in Kasedo’s portfolio, following publishing deals with indie developers SomaSim and Dapper Penguin Studios.

Bulwark Studios meanwhile is based in Angoulême, France, and was co-founded by Emmanuel Monnereau and Jérémy Guéry in 2012. The studio released Crowntakers in 2014 and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus in 2018, one of the highest user rated WarHammer titles on Steam.