King’s Sabrina Carmona and BAFTA Breakthrough Brit William Pugh join speaker roster at Yorkshire Games Festival

The final speakers for Yorkshire Games Festival have been announced: King’s Sabrina Carmona and BAFTA Breakthrough Brit William Pugh.

Carmona, a senior producer at mobile gaming giant King, will be “demystify[ing] mobile game development”, while founder of Berlin-based studio Crows Crows Crows Pugh will give his guide to “unconventional games development”.

Yorkshire Games Festival is returning for its fourth year on February 5-9th, 2020. The five-day event has been crafted for “developers, gamers, and families alike”, offering a “wide variety of events and activities to appeal across the spectrum”. A series of Games Talks running on 6th and 7th February are designed for industry professionals, and prospective developers can participate in “Meet the Developers” networking sessions. The event will also host the return of BAFTA’s Young Developers Conference for 11-18 year olds.

The event will also include insights from Mike Bithell of Bithell Games, Chloe Crookes of Team17 who serves as Senior QA Analyst, Sumo Digital level designer Zi Peters and nDreams’ CEO, Patrick O’Luanaigh. Also on the bill is journalist Alysia Judge, whose work has been published in the BBC, The Guardian, IGN, and The Independent, and Coatsink lead animator, Emma Hollingsworth. Rare studio head Craig Duncan and talent ambassador Veronica Heath will also be there to talk about the making of Sea of Thieves, and Team17 will be setting up a pop-up Usability Lab.

“We’ve made a point of providing a welcome environment for industry luminaries to come and lay open their views, their experiences, and their knowledge to what is always an engaged and committed crowd,” says Festival Director, Kathryn Penny.

“The next Yorkshire Games Festival is going to be no different, building on that strong relationship we’re developing with the industry and bringing those voices to the next generation – a generation of creatives who can’t typically head to events elsewhere around the country. It’s a unique meeting of minds, making the next festival the best yet.”