Koch Media acquires Let’s Sing! developer, Voxler

Koch Media has acquired French studio Voxler for an unspecified sum.

Based in Paris and Marseille, Voxler SAS – which was established in 2005 – will be led by studio head Nicolas Delorme where the team will continue to develop music and karaoke games, such as the Let’s Sing franchise. The acquisition includes the studio and all intellectual property rights.

“Joining the Koch Media family is a very important step for our studio,” said Nicolas Delorme, studio head at Voxler SAS. “Having been managed as an independent studio, built on the enthusiasm of its team members and specialized in music games, we are pleased to bring our experience and knowledge to the company group, with whom we have had a strong business relationship for the last ten years. The combination of our experiences will help us to offer increasingly exciting games for our fans, extending the frontiers of the music genre in the gaming sector.”

“We are delighted to welcome the team from Voxler to the family,” added Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO Koch Media. “After a long relationship in publishing across selected Koch territories, the acquisition is a natural step to further extend and expand our product portfolio in specialized segments of the gaming and entertainment market. I am sure that the combined knowledge of our companies will open new opportunities within the music gaming market and underlines our growth ambitions as global entertainment content provider across all genres, target groups and distribution channels.”

Koch Media also recently acquired racing specialist studio, Milestone, for €44.9 million in cash. The agreement saw Koch acquire the development studio and all intellectual property rights. The Milan-based developer, perhaps best known for titles like MotoGP, Supercross, MXGP and RIDE, was founded in 1994 as Graffiti. After rebranding as Milestone in 1996, the “family-owned business” has gone on to employ around 200 staff and worked with partners such as Virgin, Electronic Arts, and Black Bean.

CEO Klemens Kundratitz explained to MCV@gamescom the thinking behind the acquisition of Gaya, a German merchandise producer and distributor with 29 employees, which has more than a decade of experience in the gaming sector.

“It’s an interesting step for us, that we can complement our video games offering to retail with game merchandise. We have long-standing relationships with other game merchandise companies, like Rubber Road and they will continue as before, but also having a merchandise offering in our own house, enables us to offer our publishing partners a route to that segment of the market, not only manufacturing and distributing games but also help them on the game merchandise side.”