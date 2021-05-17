Madfinger Games secures €5m in funding from Nuverse

Share Facebook

Shadowgun and Dead Trigger developer Madfinger Games has secured a €5m investment from game development and publishing company Nuverse.

Madfinger will use the investment to attract additional talent and to continue work on its Shadowgun and Dead Trigger franchises.

“We are thrilled to have Nuverse on board. They provide us not only capital but also a solid experience in the gaming market,” said Marek Rabas, Founder and CEO of MADFINGER Games. “The funding allows us to hire new talents from all over the world to accelerate the release of our games.”

Madfinger Games has extensive experience in the mobile space, particularly in the first person shooter genre. The developer seeks to create console-quality experiences on mobile platforms, and most recently released the multiplayer title Shadowgun War Games.

We spoke to Madfinger Games CEO and co-founder Marek Rabas last year about the then-upcoming game, and about their mobile esports ambitions.

With mobile esports on the rise, this is a great opportunity for us,” said Rabas. “I feel that people shouldn’t be afraid to play mobile games for esports, especially if the games look good – like a console or PC game. That’s where we want to be. When we were on the ESL stage at last year’s Gamescom, we were testing how it looks, and it looks really lovely on the big screens. For us, there’s no difference. The only thing is that instead of a mouse or a controller, you have a touchscreen.”