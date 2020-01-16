Mental health charity, Safe in Our World, appoints new patrons Jo Twist OBE, Kate Edwards and Doug Cockle

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Dr Jo Twist OBE, Kate Edwards and Doug Cockle have joined video game mental health charity, Safe In Our World, as patrons.

Back in October, a number of video game professionals united to form Safe In Our World, “a unique mental health charity” for the video games industry with the mission to create “an online destination where people can seek help, gain access to resources and information, and discover stories from real people within and surrounding the games industry”.

Launched on World Mental Health Day, the new, accredited organisation aims to raise awareness of mental health issues “among gamers and creators, and affecting positive change within the video games industry”.

The charity says that the addition of these “well-regarded individuals” – CEO of UKIE Twist, Take This board member and advocate Edwards, and acclaimed actor/director/voice and star of The Witcher game series, Cockle – “reflects the ongoing commitment, growth and development of Safe In Our World, whose mission is helping to bring more global awareness, resources and benefits to those in need”.

“A worldwide effort, Safe In Our World is building a community of Patrons to help establish the charities’ output and leverage support from within the industry,” the charity said, “If this was an ARPG, these would be the heroes battling for the greater good! The ever-growing list of Patrons mirrors the diverse industry including passionate veterans from leading publishers, developers, content creators and service areas. In addition to Patrons, Safe In Our World is building a team of Ambassadors to help share stories in an effort to further remove stigma that still exists around talking about how you feel.”

I’m delighted to support Safe in our World, a charity that will play a vital role in the future of our industry for both players and creators,” said Twist. “We all have mental as well as physical health and we need to look after both.”

“I’m a huge believer in positive mental health advocacy across our industry, and am beyond enthusiastic to expand those I’m able to assist as I continue my role with Take This, while also bringing that experience to Safe in our World,” added Edwards.

Cockle said: “As a long-time gaming professional, I’m honoured to be involved with Safe in our World. Mental health is of paramount importance, and I aim to do all I can to take the message that nobody is alone to as wide an audience as possible.”

For more information or to see who else has partnered with the charity, head to safeinourworld.org.