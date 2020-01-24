My.Games rises to become Europe’s third most successful mobile app publisher by revenue

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

My.Games – the new name of rebranded Russian company My.com – has been named Europe’s third most successful mobile app publisher of 2019 in terms of revenue by App Annie, a global provider of mobile market data.

The company says earnings from its mobile titles accounted for 62 per cent of its total revenue in 2019, 92 per cent of which come from outside of its native Russia.

“Mobile games published by the group’s gaming brand have contributed significantly to this rise”, the company said. “The My.Games team has focused on building a greater presence in global markets and consolidating its position as a leading developer and publisher of titles with international appeal over the last 10 years.”

The all-new global store platform announced by My.Games back in August, My.Games Store, is now available in beta. The company says the digital storefront offers “convenient access” to My.Games’ “complete, diverse” “library of critically acclaimed titles, plus a host of useful tools for developers, players, and content creators”. It also says it carries “a selection of quality third-party titles”.

My.Games also recently launched My.Studio, a new investment initiative to “find and fund a new AAA partner developer”. Ending in September 2019, the project not only hopes to fund the development of a triple-A shooter, but will also “work closely with the winner on development, customer support, legal and studio operations”.

My.Games is a new international gaming brand that develops, publishes and funds new games, including upcoming titles Lost Ark, Conqueror’s Blade and a mobile release of Warface. All of the company’s existing gaming projects published under the Mail.ru Group brand in Russia – or My.com internationally – are “now united under My.Games”.

The company says the name change comes after “rapid international growth” and a Q1 2019 revenue of more than $100 million. In 2018, 63 per cent of the firm’s gaming revenue came from international markets, making it “one of the top 50 global gaming companies in the world by revenue” with more than 540 million players – 90 per cent of which are based outside Russia.