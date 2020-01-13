Home / Business / New UK gaming website Play Diaries will ‘focus on storytelling’ in games

New UK gaming website Play Diaries will ‘focus on storytelling’ in games

Vikki Blake 2 hours ago Business

Newly launched UK video game website, Play Diaries, is now live.

The new venture, founded by journalist Johnny Cullen, says it will “focus on storytelling” with a “50/50 focus” on coverage between AAA and indie developers.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s the next big AAA game being made in Montreal or LA, being made by 200-300 people to a small indie team of three or four in London and those inbetween, the story is the same: to find an interesting and compelling story to cover about that game,” a press release says.

It’s not just development, either. The presser goes on the reveal the outlet will also focus on games culture, “like a community trying to find secrets within a game or roleplaying communities on Twitch or IRL”, as well as curated news, critical analysis, previews, and op-eds. 

The outlet is also launching two new podcast series – The Journal and Press Play – the latter of which is described as a “documentary-like affair for games”, whilst The Journal is described as a “traditional weekly podcast about games”. The first episode of Press Play, which delves into the making of Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, debuts tomorrow.

“We’re about games and the stories they tell,” editor Cullen told MCV/Develop. “Whether it’s actually in the game or how they’re made, the communities that are built up around them and more, we want to tell it. 

“Play Diaries will be a site which will be second to none in how we tell these stories.”

For more, head to PlayDiaries.com.

Gayming Magazine – a new UK outlet created to “look at the video games world with a queer twist” – launched in June 2019 with aspirations to be “the go-to online resource for the LGBTQ+ video game community, providing news, reviews and stories”.

