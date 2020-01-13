New UK gaming website Play Diaries will ‘focus on storytelling’ in games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Newly launched UK video game website, Play Diaries, is now live.

The new venture, founded by journalist Johnny Cullen, says it will “focus on storytelling” with a “50/50 focus” on coverage between AAA and indie developers.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s the next big AAA game being made in Montreal or LA, being made by 200-300 people to a small indie team of three or four in London and those inbetween, the story is the same: to find an interesting and compelling story to cover about that game,” a press release says.

It’s not just development, either. The presser goes on the reveal the outlet will also focus on games culture, “like a community trying to find secrets within a game or roleplaying communities on Twitch or IRL”, as well as curated news, critical analysis, previews, and op-eds.

The outlet is also launching two new podcast series – The Journal and Press Play – the latter of which is described as a “documentary-like affair for games”, whilst The Journal is described as a “traditional weekly podcast about games”. The first episode of Press Play, which delves into the making of Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, debuts tomorrow.



“We’re about games and the stories they tell,” editor Cullen told MCV/Develop. “Whether it’s actually in the game or how they’re made, the communities that are built up around them and more, we want to tell it.

“Play Diaries will be a site which will be second to none in how we tell these stories.”

For more, head to PlayDiaries.com.

Gayming Magazine – a new UK outlet created to “look at the video games world with a queer twist” – launched in June 2019 with aspirations to be “the go-to online resource for the LGBTQ+ video game community, providing news, reviews and stories”.