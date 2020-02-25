Next week’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards will be hosted by games designer turned stand-up comedian: Imran Yusuf!

Share Facebook

With just over a week to go until the MCV/DEVELOP 2020 Awards ceremony, we’re very excited to unveil a fantastic, and highly appropriate, host for year’s event: comedian Imran Yusuf!

Yusuf is no stranger to the games industry, having worked for Midway Games and others back in the day before turning his talents to stand-up comedy. A patron of GamesAid and a familiar face from the annual Stand Up for GamesAid event. Away from that he tours constantly, both in the UK and far further afield, and makes regular TV appearances.

“What an honour it is to host this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards. MCV was the trade paper that helped me land my break in the games industry many moons ago brings me back to the games industry once again to celebrate the successes of the British video games industry, a place where not only does the cutting edge of technology and art coalesce but also where bonds of life-long friendships are forged in the team work to put it in a box and ship it!”

Imran Yusuf is renowned as a skilful raconteur who seamlessly weaves socio-political satire with heartfelt introspection in his charmingly endearing trademark styling. Languid, punchy, cheeky and utterly loveable, Imran has established himself as a truly unique voice in the world of comedy.

Yusuf continues a tradition in recent years to bring games-related talent and entertainment to the MCV and DEVELOP Awards, with interactive gameshow Wi-Fi Wars and games journalist turned comedian Ellie Gibson. We’ll continue to look for such hosts, rather than your typical corporate fare.

With eighteen reworked categories covering the entire games industry, reception drinks, an after-party and some very special awards too, it’s going to a be great event.

So don’t miss out on what will be a fantastic night out for the industry, book your table or seat now by contacting Alex Boucher or heading to www.mcvdevelopawards.com.