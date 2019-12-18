Home / Business / Niantic’s player base collectively walked 16.3 billion kilometres and picked up 145 tons of rubbish in 2019

Tags

About Vikki Blake

It took 15 years of civil service monotony for Vikki to crack and switch to writing about games. She has since become an experienced reporter and critic working with a number of specialist and mainstream outlets in both the UK and beyond.

Check Also

“It’s easy to be put off by exorbitant prices for the top-tier talent” – The true value of influencer marketing

James Day, head of community management & social media at Jagex, identifies the true value of influencer marketing

© Copyright 2019, MCV. BizMedia