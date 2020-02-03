Nintendo introduces a premium subscription for Fire Emblem Heroes 

Share Facebook

Nintendo has announced it’s introducing a new premium subscription to its highest-grossing mobile title, Fire Emblem Heroes.

The premium service – which launches later this week – will be similar to the subscriptions already available for other Nintendo mobile games, such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Mario Kart Tour.

Eurogamer reports that the Feh Pass will cost players £10 a month ($9.49/€11.49/$15.49 AUD) and “offer a range of exclusive cosmetics and useful gameplay-changing features”, including new Resplendent Heroes, skins of existing characters with new costumes, and a +2 buff to all stats. There’ll also be a new rewind called Re-Act which lets you rewind to your previous turn before making a move (or the beginning of your current turn if you have made a move) and Special Feh Pass quests.

The news may not be surprising given we recently reported that while Nintendo’s six mobile games have generated $1 billion (£768m) in total lifetime revenue, a whopping 61 per cent of that income, $656 million (£504m), was generated by strategy RPG Fire Emblem Heroes alone.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, was the second highest-grossing Nintendo title with 12 per cent of all user spending, whilst Dragalia Lost came in close on Animal Camp’s heels with an 11 per cent share. Though Super Mario Run remains Nintendo’s most-downloadable mobile game, it contributed a much smaller share of overall revenue at just 7 per cent. Mario Kart Tour took 8 per cent of the revenue, and Dr. Mario World generated less than 1 per cent.

In other Nintendo news, a complaint against Nintendo’s digital sales practices has been dismissed by German courts. German and Norwegian consumer advocates took Nintendo to court for preventing consumers from cancelling pre-orders. The complaint, which was first lodged in early 2018, said that preventing customers from changing their minds about a pre-order contravened European consumer law.

If you thought Pokémon Go’s best days were behind it, think again. Niantic’s fan-favourite augmented-reality game has just had its biggest year to date, generating an estimated $894 million (£688m) in gross player spending last year, making 2019 the company’s most successful year to date.