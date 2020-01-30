Nintendo Switch global sales top 52 million

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Nintendo has sold 52.48m Nintendo Switch units worldwide since it was released in March 2017.

As the Japanese megacorp moves into the final quarter of the financial year, it’s revealed Switch sales in the nine months ending 31st December 2019 now stand at 17.7m, an increase of 22.5 per cent year-over-year. The boost is chiefly attributed to a “strong holiday period” and the newer, undockable Switch Lite version.

“According to our estimates the Nintendo Switch passed the Xbox One in hardware shipments during the holiday quarter last year,” tweeted Niko Partners analyst, Daniel Ahmad (thanks, Eurogamer). “The Xbox One is not too far behind, but it has only taken Switch 34 months to achieve what the Xbox One did in 74 months.”

Also worth pointing out that according to our estimates the Nintendo Switch passed the Xbox One in hardware shipments during the holiday quarter last year. The Xbox One is not too far behind, but it has only taken Switch 34 months to achieve what the Xbox One did in 74 months. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020

Consequently, Nintendo has now boosted its Nintendo Switch sales forecast for the year from 18 million to 19.5 million, and lifted its profits forecast rise of 15.4 per cent from ¥260 billion yen ($2.4 billion/£1.83 bn) to ¥300 billion ($2.75 billion/£2.1 bn).

In other Nintendo news, its six mobile games have generated $1 billion (£768m) in total lifetime revenue, with whopping 61 per cent of that income – $656 million (£504m) – generated by strategy RPG Fire Emblem Heroes.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, was the second highest-grossing Nintendo title with 12 per cent of all user spending, whilst Dragalia Lost came in close on Animal Camp’s heels with an 11 per cent share. Whilst Super Mario Run remains Nintendo’s most-downloadable mobile game, it contributed a much smaller share of overall revenue at just 7 per cent. Mario Kart Tour took 8 per cent of the revenue, and Dr. Mario World generated less than 1 per cent.

If you thought Pokémon Go’s best days were behind it, think again. In another recent report by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, Niantic’s fan-favourite augmented-reality game has just had its biggest year to date, generating an estimated $894 million (£688m) in gross player spending last year, making 2019 the company’s most successful year to date.

A complaint against Nintendo’s digital sales practices has been dismissed by German courts. German and Norwegian consumer advocates took Nintendo to court for preventing consumers from cancelling pre-orders. The complaint, which was first lodged in early 2018, said that preventing customers from changing their minds about a pre-order contravened European consumer law.