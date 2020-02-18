OPM is the Major Publisher of the Year sponsor for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP awards!

March 5th marks the date of our revamped MCV/DEVELOP awards, which we have adapted based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system.

Sponsoring the award for Major Publisher of the Year is OPM! We spoke to OPM’s Kim Parker Adcock about why they chose to sponsor the awards this year. Adcock replied: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring the new MCV/Develop Awards! We’ve recruited for the commercial and development sides of the industry for years, so I’m really looking forward to seeing the two worlds collide on the night. Good luck to all the nominees, we’ll see you there!”

The nominees for Major Publisher of the Year are as follows:

Major Publisher of the Year

Capcom

Nintendo

Sega

Sony

Square Enix

Take-Two (Rockstar Games and 2K)

Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.

Voting has now closed! So be sure to book your tickets for March 5th to be in attendance to congratulate the lucky winners in person.