Outriders hits 3.5m players and is on track to become Square Enix’s “next major franchise”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Square Enix has announced that Outriders, from developer People Can Fly, hit 3.5m unique players in its first month.

We’re excited to reveal that we surpassed 3.5 million unique players in our first month after launch! THANK YOU! More information, including patch news here: https://t.co/7F73ZtRboO Further stats in this thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/rCyo3wL2fw — Outriders (@Outriders) May 19, 2021

Thanks to that success, the IP is “on track to become the company’s next major franchise,” according to an announcement from Square Enix.

“With over 3.5 million unique players, average play times of over 30 hours and extremely high engagement for co-operative play, we and the amazing team at People Can Fly are so excited with this initial success,” said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios.

“Launching a new game IP is never easy and we remain very grateful for the community’s support and feedback – we continue to listen carefully and want to assure everyone that we are committed to improving and enhancing the experience in the coming weeks and months. We also look forward to expanding on Outriders in the future.”

Sharing additional stats on Twitter, it was revealed that players have spent a total 120m hours in Outriders, with an average playtime of 31 hours.

Outriders launched in April this year, launching on consoles, Stadia and PC. Most interestingly, it launched on Xbox Game Pass on day one, which likely helped the game hit its 3.5m player milestone.