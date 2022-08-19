30 Under 30 nominations are now open!

Share Facebook

It’s time to let us know about the very best and brightest young people you know working in UK video games, as nominations for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30 are now open!

You can submit your nominations the usual way, via email, or use the submission page at the IRL site.

We require the usual details for both nominee and nominator (unless they are one and the same): name, DOB, job title, etc, plus a photo and supporting statement. You might want to refresh those LinkedIn profiles, as you can be sure we’ll be taking a look at them. No rush – the closing date for nominations isn’t until Monday 19th September (midday).

This year’s 30 Under 30 is more special than ever, as the rising stars of the UK games industry will be celebrated in person for the first time at IRL, our annual in-person afternoon and evening event in London. IRL is our informal industry party – it’s a casual clothes event where we celebrate the UK’s collective achievements in furthering the greatest medium there is. Tickets are available for that now, by the way.

Whether you end up going to IRL or not (the new 30 Under 30 intake will be of course invited), please do take the time to let us know about your brilliant co-workers and collaborators, so that we can consider them for the roster of this year’s 30 Under 30. Think of how much credit you’ll get to take if they make the cut!

The deadline for completed nominations is midday on Monday 19th September. Nominees must be under 30 years of age on December 31st, 2022. Read the entry requirements carefully, submit your nominees, and good luck!