Chris Wallace is leaving MCV/DEVELOP today

Richie Shoemaker 2 days ago

As you may have heard, Chris Wallace is leaving MCV/DEVELOP after more than two and a half years as its staff writer, having joined the team in 2019 just as MCV and DEVELOP were getting intimate. Today is his last day.

Chris has been an absolute pleasure to work with these past few months and I will be sad to see him go. Without his efforts to keep the editorial flowing while I reacquainted myself with the industry and tackled a perpetually overflowing inbox, the magazine might not have been published. Thankfully it has and together we have completed seven issues of which we are both proud. Across each, his contribution has invariably been the highlight. (If you’ve not read any of his When We Made articles, you really should – OlliOlli World in particular.) His contributions under the previous editor were equally abundant and excellent.

Chris will be embracing the carefree life of freelance journalism and won’t be straying too far from games editorial. I for one look forward to our crossing of paths at a future industry event, where I awkwardly introduce him to his successor.

Exciting times ahead. For MCV/DEVELOP, but mostly for Chris. We wish him the best of luck in all his future adventures and he leaves with our eternal thanks.

