Vince Pavey joins MCV/DEVELOP

MCV/DEVELOP welcomes new staff writer Vince Pavey to the team as of today. He will contribute to the magazine starting with it’s July issue (#980), alongside working on its online content and social media presence going forward.

Vince Pavey joins Biz Media after spending the last six months working as a freelance writer for several publications, including Hero Collector, 110% Gaming, VG247, Factology, TechRaptor and TheGamer. Before that he worked at Manchester’s BGFG, where he was in charge of gaming review content for the company’s flagship tech website WePC while also contributing to its gaming news coverage. Outside of the journalism space Vince is also a comic book writer, having provided stories for DC Thomson’s The Beano and the BBC’s Doctor Who and worked on independent comics projects.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at MCV/DEVELOP, and I look forward to being able to put the spotlight on interesting games industry stories and people in the coming months.” said Pavey. When asked about his new hire, editor Richie Shoemaker said that “Vince is an accomplished writer who has worked in print and online across a broad range of publications. That experience, together with his knowledge and enthusiasm for games will help MCV/DEVELOP towards the next stage of its evolution, and beyond.”.

Vince Pavey takes over staff writer duties from Chris Wallace, who is attaining a higher level of consciousness through freelancing.