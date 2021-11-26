Zoran Roso joins Tencent Games as global publishing marketing director

Share Facebook

Tencent has made yet another acquisition, this one securing the services of Zoran Roso as marketing director in global publishing. The industry veteran is responsible for bringing new games to market and overseeing the provision of live title support.

Roso first joined the games industry in 2004, starting out at Rockstar before moving onto Blizzard, Activision and then Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe in 2018.

David Tyler, director global marketing at Tencent Games said: “We are very happy to have secured the services of Zoran, whose wealth of experience will be invaluable as Tencent Games grows its international marketing team to support titles from both our internal teams and our partner studios.”

Roso won’t be the last to join Tencent as the publishing giants looks to expand its international marketing and publishing teams over the coming months. Those interested in any of the open positions should check out jobs.tencent-games.com.