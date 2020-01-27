Pitch your game directly to investors, publishers and advisors at Interactive Futures this week

Interactive Futures is inviting indie developers (and students) to participate in the Interactive Futures Indie Investor Pitch.

The Interactive Futures Indie Investor Pitch, which takes place on Friday the 31st of January at the Interactive Futures conference & Expo, offers indie developers the opportunity to pitch to investors, publishers and advisors via hosted ‘match-made’ meetings.

The assembled investors, publishers and advisors, and their area(s) of interest & expertise includes:

Alex Harvey (Rivr) – Virtual Reality games

Andy Payne (The Producers, Just Flight, Ukie) – General advice & investment

Chris Murphy (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games

Josh Garrity (Sold Out) – Console, PC, Apple Arcade games

Lauren Hunter (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games

Philip Oliver (Game Dragons) – General advice & investment

Simon Prytherch (Kwalee) – Hyper-casual games for iOS & Android

Steve Stopps (Excalibur Games) – Management & Simulation Games

Stuart Dinsey (Curve Digital, Ukie) – PC and console games / studio or IP acquisitions

The meetings are in a ‘speed dating’ format, with each participating indie developer having up to three 20-minute meetings with the individual investors, publishers or advisors of their choosing (subject to availability). These meetings are on a first-come, first served basis.

If you are an indie developer from Leamington Spa, the Midlands or the surrounding area, you can apply to be a part of the Interactive Futures Indie Investor Pitch by doing the following:

Purchase a delegate ticket for Friday, January 31st Email stuart.obrien@mimrammedia.com to confirm your interest in the Investor Pitch, and specify which investors/publishers/advisors you would like to meet with (maximum of three).

Places are expected to be limited, so applicants should register now to be sure of getting a place. Registration will close once all slots are filled.