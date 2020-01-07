PlayStation 4 sales top 106m as PSN subscriptions hit 103m

Sony has sold over 106 million PlayStation 4 consoles worldwide.

The press release from Sony also confirmed PlayStation Network’s (PSN) December 2019 monthly active users reached 103 million, and cumulative sales of PlayStation 4 software titles from retailers and the PlayStation Store combined have reached 1.15 billion as of December 31, 2019.

“I am very pleased to see that so many PlayStation fans value the unparalleled entertainment experience on PS4,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). “This has been made possible by the support we have from our partners and fans since launching PlayStation in 1994, and I would like to truly thank everyone.

“We’ve consistently delivered innovative products like PlayStation VR, which has reached its 5 million unit sales milestone. There is much more entertainment experience to look forward to that the PlayStation ecosystem will provide that we can’t wait to share with our fans.”

SIE Worldwide Studios says it will “continue to deliver highly anticipated titles such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima 5, further pushing the boundaries of play made possible by the PS4 system as it enters its 7th year”.

In related news, former Double Fine VP Greg Rice recently joined Sony as its new global head of indie accounts. Former Capcom USA SVP, Christian Svensson, has also joined Sony as its new head of global portfolio.

“Very excited to announce I’m joining the amazing team at Sony Interactive Entertainment as the Global Head of Indie Accounts,” Rice tweeted at the time. “I’ll be managing all independent developer and publisher accounts and building new initiatives to support indies big and small from all over the world.”

Guerrilla’s Hermen Hulst was also recently appointed as Sony’s new head of worldwide studios (WWS), promotion that was “effective immediately” and sees him “manage and lead all game development across the 14 studios that form Worldwide Studios”. Former president WWS, Shuhei Yoshida, has left the position but remains in Sony to head up a “newly formed initiative that will focus on nurturing external independent creators”.