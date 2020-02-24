PTW is Major Studio of the Year sponsor at the MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

Share Facebook

March 5th marks the date of our revamped MCV/DEVELOP awards, which we have adapted based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system.

Sponsoring the award for Major Studio of the year is PTW! We reached out to PTW about why they chose to sponsor the awards this year, and Olivier Deslandes, Vice President Audio & Translation at PTW & SIDE replied:

“It’s great to give these legendary studios the recognition they deserve as pillars of the British games industry over the last 20 to 30 years. Every single nominee has not only contributed outstanding games but they have also brought opportunities, diversity, and innovation to our industry, something we couldn’t be more proud to support.”

The nominees for Major Studio of the Year are as follows:

Major Studio of the Year

Codemasters

Creative Assembly

Frontier Developments

Media Molecule

SIE London Studio

Sumo Digital

Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.

Voting has now closed! So be sure to book your tickets for March 5th to be in attendance to congratulate the lucky winners in person.