Read the February issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Roll7 on remote working, Snap Games, Sam Barlow and much more

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out today – you can read it for free here.

As more and more companies start to consider the pros and cons of remote working, we spoke to Roll7, who closed the doors of their premises to adopt a remote working setup. Co-CEO Simon Bennett talks to us about how remote working saved money for both the studio and their workers, how it enabled them to take a more inclusive, global approach to hiring, and how remote working changed their lives.

Snap’s senior engineering manager Will Eastcott and head of EMEA game partnerships Pedro Rodrigues talk to us about Snap Games. Talking about the opportunity for developers to bring their games to be fully integrated into Snapchat’s core chat function, bringing it to the attention of Snapchat’s 210m daily active users.

Also, we sit down with Sam Barlow, the director of smash hit titles Her Story and Telling Lies about the complicated scripting and filming process behind blending film and video games to create a narrative that is both, and yet neither.

As well as their recent Diversity census, Ukie have also released Think Global, Create Local, a study that points out how games are one of the best-distributed creative industries in the country. We take a look at their findings, and how much of a boon the industry is for the UK economy.

Meanwhile, Wargaming gives us a tour of their new office as part of the launch of Wargaming UK, and tells us about their plans to creative a ‘forever game,’ inspired by the likes of Destiny.

Speaking of Destiny, we also talk to Bungie’s communications director David ‘DeeJ’ Dague about the Destiny community, and how community managers can act as a bridge between developers and their fans in order to inform the development of live service titles.

Plus there’s coverage of events from around the industry, development regulars and our Final Boss, which this month is Blazing Griffin’s Naysun Alae-Carew. And creative director and Light Brick studio head Karsten Lund explains the process behind developing the Apple Arcade exclusive title, Lego: Builder’s Journey.

And, of course, we have included the shortlist for the upcoming MCV/DEVELOP awards! Voting closes on February 14th, so make sure you head to https://www.mcvdevelopawards.com/ to make your voice heard, and to book your table for the best night out of the year.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: