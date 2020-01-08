Read the January issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Xbox’s Matt Booty, Catalis’ Dominic Wheatley, Piccolo Studio and much more

The first MCV/DEVELOP issue of 2020 is out today – you can read it for free here.

As we step into a new decade, we spend this month looking forward to the year ahead. Xbox Game Studios’ Matt Booty talks to us about competing with Sony, and Xbox’s strategy going forward following the reveal of the Xbox Series X.

We also sit down with Catalis CEO Dominic Wheatley who tells us about the Catalis Group’s ambitious plans for growth as it leaves its work-for-hire history behind it, as well as its new focus on licensed titles such as the recent Narcos: Rise of the Cartels and the upcoming Peaky Blinders game.

Continuing this look towards the future, we give you a rundown on the coming events and developments in gaming for year ahead, as well as talking to Arise: A Simple Story developer Piccolo Studio about their advertising history and why they made the change to begin a career in games development.

We also have a brand new regional spotlight: This month focusing on Leamington Spa. Ahead of the upcoming Interactive Futures event, we talk to studios from across Leamington about what makes the area so special for games development.

Additionally, Kelley Gilmore tells us about 2K’s new BioShock studio – Cloud Chamber, and Askiisoft’s Justin Stander walks us through the development of the smash-hit Katana Zero.

Plus there’s coverage of events from around the industry, development regulars and our Final Boss, which this month is EA’s Samantha Ebelthite.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: