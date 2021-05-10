Read the May issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring 30 under 30, EA and Codemasters, the art of Hades and much more

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

This month we unveil MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 under 30 2021 list! The full list is also available here, and we’d like to congratulate everyone listed. We’d also like to thank our 30 under 30 partners OPM Jobs, as well as Firesprite and Sharkmob for supporting this year’s list.

Also this month, we once again give POC in Play space to share an important message, as they speak out against the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

At $1.2bn, EA’s acquisition of Codemasters is the UK industry’s biggest deal to date. Seth Barton talks to Codemasters’ Frank Sagnier and EA’s Andrew Wilson, about the strategy behind the move, how the pair plan to drive things forward, and the relationship between sports and games in a post-pandemic world

A brand new publishing business has launched to tap into opportunity markets that have been underserved by the industry. Chris Wallace talks to 4 Winds CEO Steven Huot to find out more

“Our ability to find good acquisitions” is what will drive growth says Sumo Group CEO Carl Cavers, as he talks to Seth Barton about the group’s recent successes and future plans.

What do you get if you add Fanatical to Fandom? Seth Barton talks to the digital retailer about its new owners and where the synergies could take them

Double Eleven have put a huge amount of work into getting Rust to work on the increasingly outdated hardware of the PS4 and Xbox One. Chris Wallace talks to lead programmer Matt Phillips to find out how it was done.

After winning an impressive and deserved four BAFTAs at the recent BAFTA Games Awards ceremony, we wanted to see more of Hades’ incredible art and get the story behind its production. We get insight from Supergiant Game’s BAFTA-winning art director Jen Zee.

Townscaper is not a game. But it looks like a game, it’s on Steam, and it’s sold 380,000 copies to date, with other platforms now set to come. Seth Barton talks to Oskar Stålberg about his town-building hit.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Joe Brammer Studio Head and CEO at Bulkhead Interactive

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: