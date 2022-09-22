The September issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: Bastion, WASD Careers, Scottish Games Week, Arcade Paradise, Sonic, and more!

There’s a new issue of MCV/DEVELOP arriving through mailboxes and flopping onto doormats from today – and you can read the full and free digital edition right here!

Heading up issue #982, Richie Shoemaker uncovers the past and looks to the future of Bastion, as the prodigiously experienced PR agency established and run by Dean Barrett celebrates 30 years of getting games messaging right.

In Industry Voices, Giovanni Petrantoni, CEO and founder at Fragnova asks what happens to technologies like the blockchain when the NFT bubble has burst.

Also within our pages, Richie seemingly tries to cover every gaming event under the sun within a single issue – not only covering gamescom and devcom in IRL, but chatting with the team behind WASD Careers, Brian Baglow from Scottish Games Week and Brian Carr from Game Devs of Color, too.

Vince Pavey joins him on his mission, hosting a Q&A with Émilien Roscanu from La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec, that will tell you all you need to know about 2022’s MEGAMIGS event over in Canada next month.

Our Rising Star this month is none other than the prestigious Charmie Kim, who not only tells us her video game origin story, but about the journey that her game Beatstar is on.

Levelling Up is all about Tom Boggis, who balances his time working at Ubisoft Reflections with a thriving side-career as the author of books like The Hirono Chronicles.

In Recruiter Hotseat, Laura Jacobs, a recruitment & HR specialist at PlayStation London Studio tells Vince about what it takes to get a job at one of the ‘big three’.

Amiqus’ Liz Prince returns with another Debugging D&I. This time she’s speaking to Ian Masters, James Dodd and Zoe Brown from Out Making Games about their organisation – and what games companies can do to support their LGBTQ+ staff.

Later, it’s a When We (Re)Made double bill this month, as Richie sits down with Richard Jordan to talk about his Atic Atac successor, while Vince has a chat with Noah Copeland about the latest and greatest unofficial fan game to star blue blur Sonic the Hedgehog.

As usual you can also hear from The Final Boss, as they shares their words of wisdom. This month, Jonny Hopper, co-founder and CEO at Glowmade. We also have a few words from the CEO of Nosebleed Interactive on it’s magnum coin-opus Arcade Paradise.

Enjoy! We don’t do like buttons, but you can subscribe.