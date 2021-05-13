Remedy provides updates on current projects alongside solid Q1 results

Share Facebook

Remedy has come a long way from the studio that used to launch a title sporadically every two or more years. With CEO Tero Virtala providing an outline of how things are progressing on its six current titles in development, as part of its Q1 results.

With the Ultimate Edition of Control launching on next-gen platforms in February (having already sold 2m copies by the end of 2020), Virtala said that all Control developers, hopefully after a big slap on the back, “have now moved on to work on other Remedy projects, including a new, exciting early-phase project.”

That means there are now some six projects under development at various stage within Remedy. Single player modes for CrossfireX and Crossfire HD are both being finalised by one team, with both titles launching this year. Then there’s the tiepl-A project the company is working on with Epic Games, plus a second smaller game with Epic as well.

And there’s some news on its FTP effort: Vanguard. “We have now defined many of the core elements of the game. Development progresses at a good pace, internal playtesting continues, and we are starting the next phase of closed external gameplay testing.”

Virtala also said in the results call that the plan was to “strengthen our products and development capabilities” with the idea of having multiple successful titles released by 20225, with all of them having the potential to become big hits, with the company forecasting that at least one of them will become a big long-term IP.

To that end it raised €41.5m in February to support its long-term growth plans. The company is now up to 281 FTE employees, up by 15 year on year. In terms of financial results its Q1 was largely flat, with only the Ultimate Edition releasing, creating a small 3.4 per cent rise in revenue over Q1 2020.