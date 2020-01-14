Riot Games launches table-top division, Riot Tabletop

Share Facebook

Riot Games has announced Riot Tabletop, a new venture focussed on developing tabletop games.

“We’re gamers. That means more to us than just video games,” the company explained in a blog post on the official website. “You can tell by the piles of board games, miniatures, and roleplaying books stashed around the office. So it was natural to explore what would happen if we brought the Riot perspective to tabletop games. We call it Riot Tabletop.

“Our first tabletop game was a huge, cooperative game loaded with miniatures and narrative content. Our second game is competitive, much smaller, and plays faster. They’re worlds apart, but united by the focus on player experience outlined above,” the developer added. “And that’s what we’re so excited about—multiplying player experience across the wide range of games you can play at a table with friends.”

Tellstones: King’s Gambit is the company’s next tabletop game, a “bluffing game with perfect information for two or four players” described as “a Demacian variant of a game played across Runeterra”. The developer said “it’s one of many” tabletop games it is currently developing and insists every team at Riot “puts player experience first”. It’s Tabletop department will reportedly be no different, with the company ensuring all tabletop ventures are fun, top-tier, and accessible games that “players are proud to have on the table”.

This is just one in a number of new ventures for the developer, most recently Riot Forge, a third-party publishing venture that permits third-parties to develop games set within the League of Legends Universe. The company says it has “multiple titles in development” and will release “new game experiences that have yet to be seen, complementing the multiple new titles debuted by Riot Games during its 10-Year Anniversary Edition Riot Pls”.