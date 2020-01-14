Rockstar forced to withdraw GTA 4 from Steam as ‘it is no longer possible to generate keys’

After Grand Theft Auto 4 mysteriously disappeared from the Steam store over the weekend, Rockstar has confirmed its withdrawal is due to the fact the developer is no longer able to generate additional keys now Microsoft no longer supports Games For Windows Live.

When the game first disappeared from the storefront, there had been no official word from Rockstar nor Valve on why the game was withdrawn, even though the Grand Theft Auto 4’s store page remained online (thanks PC Gamer). At the time, it was thought GFWL might’ve played a part in the removal from the store, although some also speculated that it may have been due to Rockstar launching its own rival PC launcher.

Rockstar has now prepared a statement explaining what happened.

“Grand Theft Auto 4 was originally created for the Games For Windows Live platform,” the developer told US Gamer. “With Microsoft no longer supporting Games For Windows Live, it is no longer possible to generate the additional keys needed to continue selling the current version of the game. We are looking at other options for distributing GTA 4 for PC and will share more information as soon as we can.”

It’s believed the issue does not affect those who already have the game in their Steam libraries.

Rockstar was in the news for other reasons recently when a new report by investigative think tank TaxWatch UK alleged Grand Theft Auto V developer, Rockstar North – which is thought to have generated around £4 billion in operating profit between 2013 and 2019 – has not paid UK corporation tax in the last ten years. The allegations also accuse the company of claiming more than £42 million in tax relief during that time – allegedly 19 per cent of the total tax relief paid to the entire UK video game industry since 2014.