Rough Guide to Xbox gives ‘the ultimate insight into some of Xbox’s most amazing worlds’

British travel guide publisher Rough Guides has produced a guide that gives gamers “the ultimate insight into some of Xbox’s most amazing worlds, detailing the things you should see and do as if you were there in person”.

The Rough Guide to Xbox will show players “the most stunning parts of eight Xbox One X Enhanced titles”: Anthem, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5: Guardians, Metro Exodus, Sea of Thieves, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and coversf major landmarks, stunning full-colour maps, and helpful tips for exploration.

“Rough Guides has always been a reflection of the way people travel,” said Neil McQuillian, author of The Rough Guide to Xbox. “In-game travel and photography has become such a phenomenon that they had to make a guide to it. People take in-game photographs and videos of scenery so often now, it’s clear that people really do feel like they are visiting these worlds.

“They aren’t just playing these games for the characters, but also to explore the worlds as if they are travelling in it themselves,” McQuillian added. “But this book isn’t just for gamers. We hope other people will pick it up and be given a different perspective on gaming.”

The Rough Guide to Xbox is available to buy now from the Microsoft Store.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft recently announced its Xbox Console Streaming preview has expanded to all participants in its early access Xbox Insiders program. Initially, the streaming preview was only available in the US and UK, but now Xbox Insiders across all Xbox One-supported countries can sample the service in order to feedback issues and bugs to Microsoft.

“Xbox Console Streaming is our new system feature that enables you to play your owned and installed Xbox One games, including Xbox Game Pass titles, on your Android phone or tablet, streamed from your home console,” Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire update at the time. “We view the public preview as an important step in our journey to deliver game streaming to Xbox players around the world! We are learning from Xbox Insiders like you whenever you participate in these new technologies.”

Microsoft revealed it was “pleased and encouraged” by feedback to date, and acknowledges the community “has provided invaluable feedback that has already improved the experience”, much of which will reportedly be implemented in the latest update rolling out to all Xbox Insiders.