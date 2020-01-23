Scopely acquires FoxNext Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mobile company Scopely has acquired FoxNext Games Los Angeles from The Walt Disney Company for an unspecified sum.

The company says the acquisition will add “another top-grossing game to Scopely’s live service portfolio, expand its in-development pipeline, and bring a highly experienced team to Scopely’s business” and expand its global operations, which currently include offices in Los Angeles, Barcelona, Boulder, Dublin (DIGIT Games Studios), London, and Tokyo.

However, the acquisition does not include the separate portfolio of Fox IP licensed games titles as they will remain with Disney.

FoxNext Games Los Angeles released its debut title Marvel Strike Force back in March 2018 and has since generated $150 million (£114m). The studio is also developing Avatar: Pandora Rising, a new strategy MMO based upon James Cameron’s Avatar.

“We have been hugely impressed with the incredible game the team at FoxNext Games has built with Marvel Strike Force and can’t wait to see what more we can do together,” said Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer at Scopely. “In addition to successfully growing our existing business, we have been bullish on further expanding our portfolio through M&A, and FoxNext Games’ player-first product approach aligns perfectly with our focus on delivering unforgettable game experiences. We are thrilled to combine forces with their world-class team and look forward to a big future together.”

“I’m extremely proud of what our talented team at FoxNext Games has built and accomplished in just a few years, and look forward to joining forces with the impressive team at Scopely, who have a well-deserved reputation as one of the preeminent companies in the free-to-play games arena,” added Aaron Loeb, FoxNext Games President.

“Both FoxNext Games and Scopely are committed to bringing beloved worlds to life through interactive gaming experiences designed to be played for years to come, and we believe this shared focus, coupled with our businesses’ unique strengths and Scopely’s expertise across multiple game genres, will lead to even greater success in the future,” said Amir Rahimi, FoxNext Games’ SVP and general manager.