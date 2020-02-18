Sonic the Hedgehog movie earns over $110m on debut weekend

Share Facebook

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie opened to a bumper debut weekend, generating over $113 million (£86.6m) globally across its opening weekend.

According to Comicbook, the live-action/CGI movie’s success was buoyed by its release window, which included Valentine’s Day and a long weekend in the US. Though final figures won’t be known until later this week, it’s thought to have generated $70m (£53.7m) at the US box office over the weekend, and another $43m (£33m) across the rest of the world.

This makes the Sonic the Hedgehog movie one of the most successful game-to-film spin-offs of all time. While it’s yet to match the success of movies like Warcraft and Detective Pikachu, it’s already generated more at the box office than the original Resident Evil movie and Silent Hill.

This is just one of several game IPs coming to screens both big and small. Most recently, we shared information about the animated Ni No Kuni movie coming to Netflix, plus Ubisoft announced it is reimagining even more of its gaming franchises as TV shows; Mars-set Rabbids Invasion special follows four seasons of the France 3/Netflix/Nickelodeon kids show, as well as a kid-friendly Watch Dogs series, and a “comedy-adventure” inspired by the popular Rayman franchise. There’s even plans to adapt its mobile game, Hungry Shark, and Far Cry 3 spin-off, Blood Dragon.

In July we reported that a Cuphead series was coming to Netflix, and in June it was confirmed Ubisoft was strengthening its TV offering with a series and a Netflix movie in the works. Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will be Ubisoft Film and Television’s first live-action comedy series, whilst a Netflix film based upon Tom Clancy’s The Division starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain is headed to Netflix. The Division will be directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), with Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of Shield) working on the screenplay.

A live-action series based upon Square Enix’s MMO RPG Final Fantasy XIV is also in development by Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind, the company that brought the highly successful The Witcher series to Netflix. The live-action television series will reportedly tell an original story set in the fantastic world of Eorzea.

Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering creator Wizards of the Coast has also announced it is partnering with Netflix and the Russo Brothers to produce a Magic: The Gathering animated series. The Russos will oversee “the creation of an all-new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold”.