Sony appoints Veronica Rogers as new SVP of business operations

Sony Interactive Entertainment has appointed Veronica Rogers as senior vice president, business operations with immediate effect.

With oversight of the company’s global business operations, Rogers will report directly to President and CEO, Jim Ryan, and “help drive business growth, lead strategic initiatives, and evolve the culture of SIE’s Business Operations from its previously regionalised structure into a single global system” as she takes on the newly created role.

“Veronica brings a wealth of experience leading global sales organizations, managing strategic partnerships, developing innovative business models, and building world-class teams,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, of Sony Interactive Entertainment via a press statement. “She will play a crucial role in scaling the business and I’m thrilled she has brought her expertise to the PlayStation family.”

Rogers – who brings almost 20 years of experience leading business development, strategic planning, and sales operations at companies such as Microsoft and Dell Technologies – will also be responsible for aligning physical and digital global sales, as well as lead PlayStation subscription services.

“The PlayStation brand is one of the most beloved in the world and I am excited to join a company that has such a passionate community, legendary history, and an amazing leadership team,” Rogers added. “My experience leading global sales organizations will help excel the PlayStation business and deliver the best gaming experiences to fans across the world.”

In related news, former Double Fine VP Greg Rice recently joined Sony as its new global head of indie accounts. Former Capcom USA SVP, Christian Svensson, has also joined Sony as its new head of global portfolio.

“Very excited to announce I’m joining the amazing team at Sony Interactive Entertainment as the Global Head of Indie Accounts,” Rice tweeted at the time. “I’ll be managing all independent developer and publisher accounts and building new initiatives to support indies big and small from all over the world.”

Guerrilla’s Hermen Hulst was also recently appointed as Sony’s new head of worldwide studios (WWS), a promotion that was “effective immediately” and sees him “manage and lead all game development across the 14 studios that form Worldwide Studios”. Former president WWS, Shuhei Yoshida, has left the position but remains in Sony to head up a “newly formed initiative that will focus on nurturing external independent creators”.

Sony has now sold over 106 million PlayStation 4 consoles worldwide and PlayStation Network’s (PSN) December 2019 monthly active users reached 103 million. In terms of software, cumulative sales of PlayStation 4 software titles from retailers and the PlayStation Store combined have reached 1.15 billion as of December 31, 2019.