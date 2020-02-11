Sound and motion capture studio Pitstop Productions expands with new facility in Croydon

Share Facebook

PitStop Productions has revealed its expanding its studios in Barnsley and opening brand new studios in Croydon “in order to better support the voice recording, facial capture and motion capture side of the business”.

“The volume of projects we currently have in production has meant we’re really excited to expand the current business,” said owner John Sanderson. “Over the past decade, we have evolved many great working relationships with a range developers and publishers and feel that now is the right time to expand the offering of services we provide.”

The business, which has been running for almost 25 years now, currently employs a team of 30, and plans to expand to 45 “in the next few years”. Headquartered in Sheffield, the studio also has other recording studios in London Kings Cross, Croydon, New York, and LA. It offers sound design, voice-over services, casting, plus music creation and implementation and has worked on titles such as Divinity: Original Sin 2 and 11-11: Memories Untold.

“In terms of sound design, we are offering to devs a team of professionals working in-house, for the price of what one internal sound designer would cost. This model has huge benefits for the audio quality of the games that we are working on. It’s the same with the voice production services we offer. With the addition of the new offices we have our editing and project management team in one separate building allowing us to expand the scale of projects we work on.

“We have a talented team here at PitStop and the great thing is that all our post and pre- production work is completely in house. We’ve now diversified the work space meaning we can still retain the closeness of working on all audio elements together as a team, while having the space to grow each part of the business.

“These are great times for all audio game professionals, I guess we’re doing our bit in helping devs and publishers achieve the high audio standards they need, while at the same time ensuring the talent shines out,” Sanderson added.